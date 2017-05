Eleven tendu leaf-pluckers from Sadak Arjuni tehsil in Gondia district were killed and 15 others injured when a vehicle they were traveling in fell down a bridge in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday midnight.

About 26 tendu leaf pluckers had gone to Jabalpur to work for a tendu contractor.

The mishap occurred when they were going to the tendu site.

