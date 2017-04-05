Eleven teams from Election Commission to visit Gujarat for audit of electoral rolls

Election Commission (File Photo) Election Commission (File Photo)

In preparation for the Gujarat Assembly polls, the Election Commission (EC) will be sending 11 teams to Gujarat in the next two weeks to conduct an “electoral roll audit.” These teams, consisting of a total of 33 EC officials in Delhi, will be conducting random field surveys to physically verify the names of voters on the electoral roll of the state. “The EC has readied 11 teams who will be coming to Gujarat. These teams from Delhi are expected to come to Gujarat by the third week of this month. The audit will help the EC evaluate the quality of electoral roll,” said a senior state government official who did not wish to be quoted.

These teams will be selecting random districts where they will conduct field surveys and compare the names of the electoral rolls with those of voters on the ground. This audit is being conducted after the EC added 11.34 lakh voters to the electoral rolls in Gujarat in the last six months. The districts of Ahmedabad (93,900 voters), Surat (68,700), Rajkot (43,277) and Vadodara (33,653) saw the highest net addition of voters. The lowest additions were seen in the Dangs (5,058 voters), Porbandar (7,069), Narmada (7,873) and Tapi (8,992) districts.

“Sending teams to verify electoral rolls is a standard practice that the EC undertakes before every election. There is nothing special in this visit,” the official added about the visit to the state which currently has 4.25 crore voters. The audit process usually spans over 15-20 days. These teams from Delhi are coming at a time when the local EC officials have already begun preparations for conducting polls in Gujarat.

Though officials in the EC office deny “early polls”, official requests for procuring three lakh personnel from the state and central government departments and bodies have already been made. A majority of the requested manpower will be needed to man the 48,000 polling booths across the state.

Over 70,000 EVMs have also been requested for the upcoming polls. According to sources, Gujarat currently has only 2,000 odd EVMs and the rest of the machines need to be procured from other states.

