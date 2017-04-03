Eleven labourers gravely injured as tractor overturns

Eleven labourers were seriously injured when a tractor trolly overturned after colliding with a truck near Chora Wala village in Muzaffarnagr, police said on .The incident took place on Sunday when the labourers were returning to their homes after cutting woods.

Due to the impact of the collision some of them were trapped under the logs. They were later rescued by the police and rushed to the nearby hospital.

The truck driver fled the scene after the incident.

