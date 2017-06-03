Elephant kills minor girl, three others in TN

Four people, including a 12-year-old girl, were trampled to death by a wild elephant at Ganeshapuram and Vellalore near Coimbatore city on Friday. According to police officials, the tusker came out of the reserve forest in the early hours of Friday and “accidentally” trampled to death 12-year-old Gayathri, who was sleeping outside her house.

The official said that the elephant lost its way back to the reserve forest and entered a village and took refuge in a farmland, where it killed two women and a farmer. The deceased have been identified as P Palanisamy, 73, Nagarathinam, 50, and M Jothimani, 68. The elephant attacked Palanisamy when he irrigating the land. He unknowingly provoked the elephant while trying to scare away wild boars.

