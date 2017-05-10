Elephant killed after being run over by train in West Bengal

The carcass was found near the rail line. (Representational photo) The carcass was found near the rail line. (Representational photo)

A tusker was killed when a train hit it from behind in an elephant corridor near Bagdogra today, forest officials said. The Kathihar-bound intercity express from Siliguri hit the elephant when it was walking on the rail track, identified as elephant corridor, at about 4 am. The carcass was found near the rail line.

A herd of elephants moved around the area last night in search of food. This elephant might have strayed from the herd, officials of the Bagdogra range said.

Trains run slowly in elephant corridor to avoid casualty, but in this case the instruction was violated, Bagdogra elephant squad in-charge Pemba Sherpa said adding that an FIR would be filed against the Railways.

