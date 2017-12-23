Electrification of New Delhi-Jaipur rail route to be completed by 2018: Ashwani Lohani

Ashwani Lohani (File) Ashwani Lohani (File)

The rail route connecting New Delhi to Jaipur will be electrified by December next year, Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani said Saturday. At a press conference here, he said electrification of rail routes was progressing at a fast pace and it would improve average speed of trains.

Lohani said, 4,000 km of rail track will be electrified in the current financial year and another 7,500 km track will be electrified in the next fiscal. Safety was of utmost priority for the railways. Refurbishment and maintenance of rail tracks were being done on priority basis, he said, adding though the works have affected punctuality of trains, it would have far-reaching effects.

Electrification of New Delhi-Jaipur rail route will get completed by December 2018, Lohani said. The railways was currently refurbishing nearly 400 km track every month, which was earlier limited to 200 km, the Railway Board chairman said.

Twenty-two stations would be developed into world-class facilities and 963 stations will be equipped with CCTV cameras by the end of 2018. All rail services would have bio-toilets, he said.

North-Western Railways Chief Spokesperson Tarun Jain said Lohani, who was on two-day tour in the railway region launched, an SMS-based residential area maintenance system, a holiday home and rest house booking app and a mobile application for receiving passenger feedback. He will visiting Jodhpur on tomorrow, Jain said.

