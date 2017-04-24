Electricity supply to party offices that did not move out for Metro 3 cut off

Power supply was cut off to the offices of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and others. Santosh Parab Power supply was cut off to the offices of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and others. Santosh Parab

After repeated notices by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) to political parties to vacate their offices at Nariman Point for the construction of the Metro 3, power supply to the offices was cut off on Sunday night. The electricity supply was cut off to the offices of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and others.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Sachin Sawant of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee said, “It is surprising. We had reached the final stages of our talks to shift out and were to meet on Monday. We would need their (MMRC’s) help in moving out.”

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said Metro officials informed them that the electricity was cut off by mistake and would soon be restored.“The NCP is willing to relocate to a new place to allow the Metro project, but they should have provided us with some alternative. We have given our requirements for the new premises. If they are met, we will shift,” said Malik.

The MMRC said the land had been allotted to it by the government. “The land has been allotted to MMRC by the state government. The order of shifting has been issued by the state and hence, they would have to oblige”, said a spokesperson. The MMRC had issued three notices to the parties, asking them to temporarily vacate their offices at Barracks, Free Press Journal Marg and Nariman Point, and provided them with a rented space at Thackersey House at Fort. The notice on March 23 asked them to shift before April 3.

