Electrician murder case accused robs motorcyclist at gunpoint in Bihar

Manikant, one of two absconding assailants in the murder case of electrician Amarjeet Singh, robbed a motorcyclist at gunpoint and fired two gunshots at him in Gopalganj district in Bihar. The incident took place one week ago and a special report was submitted to the Chandigarh police by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Gopalganj police station.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Manikant, along with Vishal, has been absconding since after the murder of Amarjeet at a liquor manufacturing factory at phase-1, Industrial Area, on January 12. A reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced on Manikant and Vishal by the Chandigarh police.

Police sources said Manikant is a wanted criminal in Gopalganj and has been involved in various cases of robbery, dacoity and extortion. DSP (east) Satish Kumar confirmed the development about the involvement of Manikant in the robbery at gunpoint in Gopalganj and said Manikant’s dossier revealed that he has been committing crimes since the age of 15 years. Police sources said Manikant was arrested by Bihar police in some of the cases but trials are pending in all of them.

Though police have not ruled out involvement of the absconding Vishal in the crime, officials maintained that police have not received any concrete information about his criminal background. Manikant shifted to Chandigarh from Gopalganj some months ago and started working at the liquor manufacturing factory in phase-1, Industrial Area. He, along with Vishal, resided in a rented accommodation in Ambala.

Sources said the investigation of the murder of electrician Amarjeet suggests that the victim was annoyed with Manikant on some issues, resulting in his murder. On January 12, Manikant and Vishal had entered the factory around 8.15 pm. Prior to leaving, they told the factory watchman Krishan Dev, who had come on duty at 9 pm, that the electrician Singh had gone home and he should lock the factory gate from outside. The murder only came to light when the assistant general manager of the factory, Alkesh Yadav, made a phone call on Singh’s cell phone but did not receive any response. Later, the body was found inside the factory.