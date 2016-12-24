Electric Vehicle Expo: 200 companies showcase advanced technology

The three-day expo was inaugurated by Member of Parliament (MP) and president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Anurag Thakur. The three-day expo was inaugurated by Member of Parliament (MP) and president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Anurag Thakur.

As per its plan to rank states based on social indices, the government’s think-tank Niti Aayog on Friday launched a performance index on outcomes of health services. It is expected to push the states to improve their systems for these services.

“This initiative is envisioned to bring about the much-required improvements in the social sector outcomes, which have not kept pace with the economic growth in the country. It will be used to propel action in the states to improve health outcomes and improve data collection systems,” the Aayog stated.

“It includes indicators in the domains of health outcomes, governance and information, and a few key inputs and processes,” it added.

Notwithstanding the ranking of states according to their ease of doing business quotient by the department of industrial policy and promotion, the Niti Aayog had planned to rank states on social indicators such as healthcare services, water, and education.

To precisely report the quality of education imparted across India, the Aayog, along with the human resource development ministry, had conceptualised and designed the School Education Quality Index (SEQI). This composite index is mainly divided into two categories — outcomes, and governance & management. These are further divided into three domains of outcomes (learning, access and equity) and two domains of governance & management (governance processes and structural reforms).

Niti Aayog is also conducting workshops to apprise the states about the SEQI, and on Friday said that would also hold workshops to disseminate information about the features of the health index and measures and methods of data submission to the states.

“Monitorable indicators that form a part of Sustainable Development Goal in health have been included in order to align these initiatives.

It is anticipated that this health index will assist in state level monitoring of performance, serve as an input for providing performance based incentives and improvement in health outcomes, thereby also meeting the citizens’ expectations,” it said.