Electric cars may ply on city roads soon

IF THINGS go to plan, electric cars may ply the roads in Chandigarh in the near future. To encourage the use of battery-operated vehicles, a transport department team visited Nagpur to study the entire infrastructure of charging stations under the electric mass mobility project so that the use of electric vehicles here can be promoted. Nagpur became the first city with a fleet of 200 electric vehicles, including taxis, buses, e-rickshaws and autos. And, the fleet is aided by a number of charging stations across the city. With the UT already planning to introduce electric buses, it may rope in private players to introduce electric cars (taxis) for commuting within the city.

“Although experiment in Nagpur is entirely a private project, it is essential to introduce ecosystem for electric mobility,” stated the report by the department. It was said that the UT Administration may choose a knowledge partner in the field of power equipment. “A pilot project may be undertaken with the help of knowledge partners to gauge the technicalities involved and the economics of operation for charging station which is private vehicle oriented,” the report added.

“Even as we have very minimal electric cars, to encourage more and more use of such vehicles be it for e-rickshaws and other battery operated vehicles, it is important to study the infrastructure first to know how the system works. In the long run, we will have to switch to electric vehicles,” said UT Transport Secretary K K Jindal. Sources said if private web-based cabs also introduce electric cars like that in Nagpur, UT would readily give them the permit.

The report further stated that a detailed study could be conducted to ascertain the requirement of electric cars (type, number and location). Also, the immediate future requirement may be assessed for the next two years, it added.

