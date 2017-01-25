Elections are celebrations of democracy: PM Narendra Modi on National Voters’ Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Extending warm wishes to the nation on the occasion of National Voters’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, said that elections are celebrations of democracy, which communicate the will of the people. “Wishing you all on National Voters’ Day. We greet the Election Commission & salute their important role in our democracy. Elections are celebrations of democracy. They communicate the will of the people, which is supreme in a democracy,” Prime Minister tweeted.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Through his social media handle, he even urged the eligible voters to exercise their franchise and called upon teenagers to register as voters, as they turn 18. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will celebrate the seventh National Voters’ Day across the country today, for enhancing the participation of the citizens in the electoral process. A national level function will be held in New Delhi. President Pranab Mukherjee will give away awards for best electoral practices to District Collectors, Superintendents of Police and other functionaries involved in election management.

January 25 is marked as the foundation day of the Election Commission, which came into being in 1950. The Commission’s objective, through National Voters’ Day, is to increase enrollment of voters, especially of the newly eligible ones. The day is also utilised to spread awareness among voters, regarding effective participation in the electoral process.