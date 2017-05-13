‘Election to UN-Habitat is recognition of India’s efforts’

Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu. (Source: PTI) Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu. (Source: PTI)

Union minister Venkaiah Naidu today said his election as president of the governing council of UN-Habitat is recognition of India’s efforts in the field of inclusive urban development. UN-Habitat is an organ of the United Nations promoting sustainable human settlements across the globe.

“It is not that Venkaiah Naidu got recognition. It is recognition which has been given to the Indian Republic (for its efforts). So we, all Indians, should feel proud of it,” Naidu, Minister for Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation said at the ‘Meet and Greet’ programme organised here by his supporters.

Naidu returned from Nairobi last night after a four-day tour of Kenya.

Explaining the functioning of UN-Habitat, the minister said Nairobi-headquartered organisation is mandated by the United Nations General Assembly to promote socially and environmentally sustainable towns and cities with the goal of providing adequate shelter for all.

“The mandate of UN-Habitat derives from the Habitat Agenda, adopted by the United Nations Conference on Human Settlements (Habitat II) in Istanbul, Turkey, in 1996. “The twin goals of the Habitat Agenda are adequate shelter for all and the development of sustainable human settlements in an urbanising world,” he said.

Naidu said India is currently chair of Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Housing and Urban Development (APMCHUD) and he is the chair of the bureau. The vision of APMCHUD is to act as global knowledge hub and facilitator of human settlement development and promoting sustainable development of human settlements in Asia Pacific Region, he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now