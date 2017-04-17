Election to Congress president post to be held by October 15

The party, however, is not clear about the elevation of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi as party chief. (Representational Image) The party, however, is not clear about the elevation of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi as party chief. (Representational Image)

The Congress has finally kicked off the process of its organisational polls long overdue that will culminate with the election of the Congress President by October 15.

The process was set rolling after the Election Commission gave the party six more months time till December to complete its internal elections.

With this the process of a possible revamp in the party, after its spate of drubbings at the hustings, has also gained momentum with insiders saying a meeting of the Congress Working Committee is likely soon.

The party, however, is not clear about the elevation of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi as party chief.

The CWC, the highest decision-making body of the party, had during its November 2016 meeting unanimously resolved and urged that it is time Rahul takes over as party chief.

Senior party leader A K Antony had said that “it was the right time for him to take charge” as Congress chief and all CWC members would apprise Sonia Gandhi of their sentiments, but the final call will be taken by Sonia.

The party’s internal elections which are due every five years have to end by December 31. The party has since sought three extensions from the Election Commission.

The EC earlier turned down the party’s request for a year’s extension for completing internal polls and asked it to complete the formality by the end of June, but gave more time.

According to the organisational poll schedule issued by Congress’ Central Election Authority chairman Mullapally Ramachandran, the election to the post of Congress president will be held between September 16 and October 15.

Ramachandran has also asked the all district Congress chiefs to end by May 15 their primary membership enrolment drive that started in 2015. He also asked them to publish the list of members by May 30.

In the second phase, the election of president, vice president and other office bearers of block Congress committees is required to be completed between August 21 and September 4, while those to district Congress committees are to be completed between September 5 and 15.

After the election to state Congress committees and of AICC members and Congress president between September 16 and October 15, the election of CWC members by AICC members will be held during the plenary session, dates of which will be announced later.

