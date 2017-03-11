Election results video updates from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Manipur

The elections videos below capture the mood as election results come in. The elections videos below capture the mood as election results come in.

Voting for the assembly elections 2017 in the five states Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur ended this week on 8th of March. As the counting of votes is underway today, BJP seems to lead UP, Uttarakhand and Goa while Punjab has Congress in the lead. Manipur is in a stiff competition with Congress and BJP neck to neck with each other. Any state, however, is too early to call as the votes are still being counted and most states will be clear a little later in the day. The elections videos below capture the mood as election results come in.

Election results 2017 LIVE updates for all states here

