Election results established PM Modi as most dominant person in the country: Chidambaram

P Chidambaram (File Photo) P Chidambaram (File Photo)

Veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said that BJP’s resounding victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have established Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the most dominant person with a country-wide appeal. The BJP has emerged victorious in politically crucial state of UP after a 14-year hiatus as the rivals appeared to have failed in converting their vote shares into an equivalent seat share.

Chidambaram further said the saffron party will have a majority in Rajya Sabha once elections are held for the Upper House of Parliament.

According to the latest trends, the BJP was seen heading for victory on more than 310 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance, stitched days before polling began, was able to win only 52 seats. BJP also produced stupendous performance in the hill state of Uttarakhand, winning a staggering 56 seats as of now while leading in one more seat in the 70-seat assembly.

According to several pundits, the election results can be viewed as a virtual referendum on PM Modi’s decision to demonetise Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes in November last year. However, the former Finance Minister refused to believe so. “We can’t have simplistic conclusions like UP vote was in favour of demonetisation, can’t say it was a referendum (on note ban),” Chidambaram was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, Congress was the clear winner in Punjab bagging 73 seats and leading in four in the 113-member assembly. BJP was in fourth position with three seats. AAP finished second with 20 seats, while Akali Dal took 15.

The results in Manipur and Goa remained a cliffhanger with counting still going on.