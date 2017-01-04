Election date LIVE updates: Polls in UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand announced

Chief Election Commissioner of India, Nasim Zaidi (Express file photo)
Election Commission is announcing poll dates for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi is addressing the media and giving out complete details for the election process. On Tuesday, the Election Commission held a meeting with Chief Electoral Officers of the five poll-bound states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa to fine tune the arrangements.
It is expected that the UP Assembly elections will happen in seven phases and rest four states will have a single-phased election. The blockade in Manipur may lead to multiple-phased polls in the state because of security issues. Goa has 40 assembly seats, Manipur has 60, Punjab has 117, Uttarakhand has 70 while Uttar Pradesh has 403.
All five states will go to elections in one go. CEC announcing the schedule of elections.
Goa: February 4, 2017
Punjab: February 4, 2017
You might be aware that some TV channels are owned by political parties and candidates and they carry out publicity for party and candidates ahead of elections. EC will be monitoring if the channels are carrying out any publicity and such expenses will be counted: CEC
Commission is committed to provide protection to members of SC/ST community wherever required. The limit of election expenses is set as Rs 28 lakhs for Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and Rs 20 lakh for Goa and Manipur.
Election Commission says it will be ensured that elections are conducted in an environment friendly manner.
Model Code of Conduct comes into force from immediate effect, informs CEC. Election Commission says it will be ensured that elections are conducted in an environment friendly manner.
Electronic voting machines will be used in all the states. Height of voting compartments has been raised by 30 inch to ensure better secrecy while casting votes.
CEC informs about the new measures which will be undertaken to ensure free and fair elections. Steps like installing separate polling booths for women in areas where women do not ‘intermingle’ with men.
CEC is now briefing the media. He will shortly announce the dates. Nearly 160 million voters will participate in the polls, he says.
The Election Commission might opt for holding elections in Manipur in multiple phases because of the ongoing blockade in the state.
Meanwhile, sixteen opposition parties including Congress, SP and CPM wrote to CEC and President Pranab Mukherjee in protest against government’s decision to advance the budget session claiming it will help BJP in the upcoming elections in five states.
In Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party crisis is expected to influence the election results in the state with BJP claiming that the whole episode is going to help the party.
Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi is expected to address the media and announce poll dates in all the five states at 12 pm.
