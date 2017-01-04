Election date LIVE updates: Polls in UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand announced

Chief Election Commissioner of India, Nasim Zaidi (Express file photo) Chief Election Commissioner of India, Nasim Zaidi (Express file photo)

Election Commission is announcing poll dates for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi is addressing the media and giving out complete details for the election process. On Tuesday, the Election Commission held a meeting with Chief Electoral Officers of the five poll-bound states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa to fine tune the arrangements.

It is expected that the UP Assembly elections will happen in seven phases and rest four states will have a single-phased election. The blockade in Manipur may lead to multiple-phased polls in the state because of security issues. Goa has 40 assembly seats, Manipur has 60, Punjab has 117, Uttarakhand has 70 while Uttar Pradesh has 403.

LIVE UPDATES BELOW

