No plan to set up collegium system to select election commissioners: Government

There is no proposal to introduce a ‘collegium’ system to appoint election commissioners, the government said in Wednesday after a recommendation was made by the Law Commission as part of its report on electoral reforms. It also added that it has currently no plans to draft a law on selecting the chief election commissioner as well as fellow election commissioners. In a written reply to a question, Minister of state for Law P P Chaudhary said in the Lok Sabha: “No madam. At present, no such proposal is under consideration of the union government.”

The law panel, in its March 2015 report on electoral reforms, had recommended that the appointment of all election commissioners, including the CEC, should be made by the President in consultation with a three-member collegium or selection committee, consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition of the Lok Sabha (or the leader of the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha) and the Chief Justice of India.

Former Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi had favoured a collegium-type institution to choose the CEC and Election Commissioners. Veteran BJP leader L K Advani, who took note of the current selection process, had in 2012 asked former prime minister Manmohan Singh to introduce a broad-based collegium system to appoint election commissioners and the Comptroller and Auditor General. Advani had observed that the present selection process is vulnerable to “manipulation and partisanship”.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the then chairman of the BJP Parliamentary Party had said the present system where members to the Election Commission are appointed by the President “solely on the advice of the Prime Minister, does not evoke confidence among the people.” The President appoints the CEC and ECs after the Law Ministry initiates the file for their appointment. The CEC can be removed from office only through impeachment by Parliament. The government can remove the ECs based on the recommendation of the CEC.

The precedent is to appoint the senior-most election commissioner as the CEC.

