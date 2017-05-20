Election Commission to show live demo on how EVMs work today: What to watch out for?

Questions have been raised over the reliability of EVMs. Questions have been raised over the reliability of EVMs.

The Election Commission on Saturday will give a live demonstration of the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to refute allegations that the machines can be manipulated. Amid the ongoing debate over whether the machines can be hacked by an individual, the EC is also set to announce the date for an “open challenge” being issued by the body in front of all political parties to prove that they can tamper with the machines. The poll panel will also show the live demo of Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines to prove that they are infallible.

The move came after AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj gave a live demonstration in Delhi Assembly two weeks ago on the functioning of EVMs and alleged that the machines can be tampered with by feeding a special code during the voting process. The Election Commission refuted the authenticity of the machines used by AAP during their demo and said the machine used was “bootlegged”. Several political parties, including AAP and BSP have alleged tampering of voting machines after recently concluded assembly elections and Delhi civic polls this year.

A meeting was conducted by EC last week with representatives of 55 political parties to discuss the on-going debate over reliability of the voting machines. The representatives were also asked to give suggestions into how the hackathon can be conducted. After the meeting, the EC said that VVPAT machines will be used in all the upcoming elections so that voters can verify that their votes have gone to the party that they have voted for using a paper slip. Several parties including TMC, RJD and BSP had suggested going back to paper ballots, after the meeting.

