Election Commission to hear Samajwadi Party dispute on Friday

Election Commission (File Photo) Election Commission (File Photo)

THE ELECTION Commission of India (ECI) will hold its first hearing on the dispute in the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday. The poll panel announced the date of hearing on Tuesday, a day after both factions — led by Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav — submitted their rebuttal to each other’s claims over control of the party.

Sources said the first hearing would help the ECI decide its future course of action before January 17, when the process of nomination for UP begins.

As first reported by The Indian Express on January 5, the ECI had written to both factions last week asking for a show of strength among party delegates and MLAs, MPs and MLCs through “signed affidavits”. It also sought comments from the two camps on each other’s representations before the poll panel.

Mulayam met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and Election Commissioners O P Rawat and A K Joti on Monday. During the meeting, he was learnt to have reiterated that Ram Gopal Yadav stands expelled from the party, and he continues to remain SP president. Later in the day, he told ANI that Akhilesh would become UP Chief Minister after the elections.

Ram Gopal, on the other hand, submitted a dossier, running into lakhs of pages, containing signed affidavits of support for the Akhilesh faction from party delegates, MPs, MLAs and MLCs. The Akhilesh camp urged the commission to decide on the matter at the earliest, as the nomination process would begin next week.

According to sources, the ‘cycle’ symbol could be frozen by the ECI before UP polls, as such disputes are only resolved over hearings that last for months. In such a scenario, the commission will ask both factions to fight polls under new names and new symbols till the dispute is resolved.

Announce Council results on or after March 11: Governor

Governor Ram Naik on Tuesday urged the Election Commission (EC) that results for elections into three graduate and two teachers constituencies for UP legislative council be announced either on March 11 — the date of announcement of Assembly polls results — or later.

Fearing that results of elections into these seats, which would cover about 39 out of 75 districts with about 4 lakh people voting, might impact Assembly polls, Naik said: “I feel it would impact voters… My assessment is based on experience of so many years.” While polling for these constituencies will take place on February 3, the results are supposed to be declared on February 6. Assembly polls will begin in UP from February 11.