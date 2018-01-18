Election Commission to announce poll dates for Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura today

Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti at a press conference in New Delhi. File/PTI Photo Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti at a press conference in New Delhi. File/PTI Photo

The Election Commission of India will today announce dates for the Assembly elections to Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland legislatures. The three northeast states are among eight in the country that go to polls in 2018. The Assembly terms of Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura end on March 6, March 13 and March 14, 2018 respectively. The strength of the three Houses is 60 members each.

The Meghalaya Assembly is currently led by the Congress, which won 29 seats in the previous election. The election in Meghalaya is significant for the Congress party, as it is one of the few states under its rule.

The Tripura Assembly is under the CPI(M) government. The BJP and Congress will look to consolidate their positions in the House, with currently just seven and two seats respectively.

The Naga People’s Front is at the helm of the 60-member Nagaland Assembly. The BJP won four seats while the JD(U) bagged one in the last election.

Apart from these three states, elections to the Karnataka, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan Assemblies will be held this year as well. More details are awaited.

