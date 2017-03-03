Election Commission seeks DoNER reply on felicitation of sportspersons

The Election Commission Thursday wrote to the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), asking why the government did not seek the poll panel’s permission before felicitating nine sportspersons, including five from poll-bound Manipur, this week.

DONER secretary Naveen Verma has been asked to provide an explanation on behalf of the government by 3 pm on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Home Ministry and DoNER felicitated the nine sportspersons for their participation in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Among those felicitated were gymnast Dipa Karmakar from Tripura, women’s hockey player H Lal Ruatfeli from Mizoram and men’s hockey player Shiva Thapa from Assam.

Sportspersons from Manipur included women’s hockey team captain P Sushila Chamu, archer L Bombayla Devi, men’s hockey player K Chinlensan Singh, women’s hockey player T Anuradha Devi and men’s hockey player K Kothajit Singh.

During the ceremony, MoS Jitendra Singh is learnt to have mentioned the PM’s announcement of setting up a sports university in Manipur and that the Centre is working to complete the project quickly.