Election Commission rejects T T V Dinakaran’s plea

“The EC has rejected the request of T T V Dhinakaran for extension of time for submission of documents and hearing. Therefore, the hearing will be held on October 6 as scheduled,” an EC official said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:September 29, 2017 5:54 am
The Election Commission has rejected a plea of sidelined AIADMK leader T T V Dinakaran to grant 15 days additional time to submit affidavits in the party symbol dispute case and said the hearing would take place on October 6 . The poll panel had set September 29 as the deadline for all parties concerned to submit documents ahead of the hearing.

"The EC has rejected the request of T T V Dhinakaran for extension of time for submission of documents and hearing. Therefore, the hearing will be held on October 6 as scheduled," an EC official said. The panel has directed all involved in the dispute to submit the list of general council members and central executive committee members of the party as on Dec 5, 2017.

