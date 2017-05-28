Election Commission rejects Congress demand, AAP opinion

“As such, the question of access to all the components, such as the motherboard for tampering the EVMs does not arise,” EC said. “As such, the question of access to all the components, such as the motherboard for tampering the EVMs does not arise,” EC said.

The Election Commission (EC) has rejected demands for allowing access to motherboards of electronic voting machines in order to establish their tamper-proof nature, saying anyone wanting to hack or tamper with these machines must demonstrate that this can be done within the “administrative safeguards and security protocols” that are followed while handling them in real-life situations.

In separate replies to the Congress and AAP, both of whom opted out of the EVM challenge complaining of “extensive” and “unfair” terms and conditions, the Election Commission said in real-life situations the EVMs are not accessible to any unauthorised person at any stage before, during or after the polls.

“As such, the question of access to all the components, such as the motherboard for tampering the EVMs does not arise,” it said.

