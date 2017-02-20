Election Commission pushes to make electoral bribery cognizable offence

“…In some cases in the recent past, the Commission had to resort to cancelling the elections on account of widespread instances of bribing of electors,” it adds. (Representational) “…In some cases in the recent past, the Commission had to resort to cancelling the elections on account of widespread instances of bribing of electors,” it adds. (Representational)

Chief Election Commissioner (EC) Nasim Zaidi has written to Home Minister Rajnath Singh reiterating EC’s long-standing demand to make electoral bribery a cognizable offence under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). A cognizable offence is one for which police has the authority to make an arrest without a warrant. Currently, bribing voters, in cash or kind, is a non-cognizable offence under sections 171B/171E of the IPC which attracts only up to one-year imprisonment or fine or both as punishment. EC had first demanded an amendment to the CrPC to make it a cognizable offence in 2012. The Indian Express has learnt that the Home Ministry has drawn up a draft amendment Bill in consultation with the Law Ministry, but it hasn’t been sent for Cabinet approval.

Watch what else is making news:



According to sources, the Bill was also referred to the states for comments as criminal law and criminal procedure are in the concurrent list. Apart from Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, all states responded with comments. Except for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, all the respondents agreed to the proposed amendment of CrPC.

Zaidi, in his letter dated December 1, 2016, has now urged Singh to expedite the amendment. “The major difficulty faced by the election machinery at ground level in combating the menace of bribery in elections is that the offence is non-cognizable which considerably reduces the deterrence effect of the legal consequences of the offence,” the letter states.

“…In some cases in the recent past, the Commission had to resort to cancelling the elections on account of widespread instances of bribing of electors,” it adds.

The EC has also written to Law Ministry, seeking permanent legal powers to cancel polls in case there is credible evidence of voters being bribed.