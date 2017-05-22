EC defers Rajya Sabha polls to 10 seats in Goa, Gujarat, West Bengal

The poll watchdog’s proposal is the latest in a series of demands made by it from the government to deal with rising incidents of graft in elections in recent years. The poll watchdog’s proposal is the latest in a series of demands made by it from the government to deal with rising incidents of graft in elections in recent years.

The Election Commission on Monday deferred Rajya Sabha elections to 10 seats in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal that were scheduled for June 8, as per news agency ANI.

The development comes a month ahead of Presidential elections and the EVM hackathon planned which starts from June 3. The poll watchdog has also written to the CEOs of five states where elections were concluded recently on the EVM challenge next month, to provide EVMs to them.

