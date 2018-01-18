Live updates: Election Commission to announce Assembly poll dates for Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland

Election Commission 2018 Assembly polls live updates: Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland are among eight states that go to polls this year (Express Photo) Election Commission 2018 Assembly polls live updates: Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland are among eight states that go to polls this year (Express Photo)

The Election Commission of India will announce dates for elections to the Assemblies of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland today. The three states — comprising 60-member Houses each — are among eight states that go to polls this year. The tenure of the Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland Assemblies expire on March 6, March 13 and March 14, 2018, respectively. State elections to Karnataka, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are also due this year.

With the Election Commission announcing dates to these three states today, the model code of conduct comes into play and election campaigning by political parties will soon pick up pace. The press conference is expected to begin at noon. We will get you the latest updates.

10.30 am: The poll dates for Meghalaya, Mizoram and Nagaland are being announced first as their Assemblies expire in March. The tenure of the Karnataka Assembly ends in May, Mizoram in December and Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in January 2019.

10.00 am: The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the schedule for elections to three states today. Of the eight states going to polls this year, the Houses of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland expire in March. Follow our live blog for news on the dates of voting, counting and results to the three states here.

