Election commission issues notification for Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll on April 9

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday issued the notification for By-election to Srinagar Lok Sabha Constituency, which is scheduled to go to polls on April 9. “As per the notification, last date of filing nominations has been fixed on March 21, while as scrutiny of papers will be held on March 22 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is March 24,” an official spokesman said in Srinagr.

He said as per the notification, elections will be held on April 9 and counting of votes will be held on April 16. The voting hours has been fixed from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm, he added.

The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat was vacated by former PDP leader Tariq Hamid Karra who had resigned last year in protest against alleged “brutalities” on Kashmir protesters.

