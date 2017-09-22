Election Commission informed about merger, ouster of Sasikala: AIADMK

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami; left, O Panneerselvam and ousted AIADMK secretary V K Sasikala. (File) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami; left, O Panneerselvam and ousted AIADMK secretary V K Sasikala. (File)

The Election Commission was on Friday informed about the merger of the two factions of the AIADMK and the resolutions adopted at its general council meeting, including on the ouster of interim general secretary V K Sasikala, the party said on Friday. An AIADMK delegation met the Commission and countered the claims of the rebel camp led by Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran that the resolutions were invalid. “The EC has been informed that the two factions headed by O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswami have merged to protect Amma’s legacy, to respect sentiments of party cadres and for good governance,” senior party leader K P Munusamy told reporters after the meeting.

The party also informed the EC about resolutions adopted in the general council meeting on September 12 on removing Sasikala and invalidating all appointments made by her, including of her nephew Dhinakaran as deputy general secretary. “Late J Jayalalithaa will be the permanent general Secretary, party top leaders Panneerselvam and chief minister Palaniswami will be the Coordinator and Joint Coordinator respectively till elections are held to the posts. The EC has been informed about all these changes in party rules and regulations,” he said.

Party leaders Jayakumar, RB Udayakumar C V Shanmugam, Manoj Pandiana and MP V Maitreyan accompanied Munusamy.

Prior to the merger, the two faction led by Panneerselvam and Sasikala had staked claim to the two-leaf symbol of the AIADMK. The poll panel had frozen the symbol, pending decision on their pleas.

Later, a large group of legislators led by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami revolted against Sasikala, who is in jail in a graft case, and announced merger of the two factions. Resolutions ousting Sasikala as interim general secretary and her nephew Dhinakaran as her deputy were also adopted at the party’s general council meeting held on September 12.

On September 14, representatives of Dhinakaran had approached the EC urging it to declare as invalid the general council meeting, citing a high court order that said any decision taken at the impugned meeting will be subject to the final outcome in the appeal.

The EC has informed the factions staking claim to the party’s symbol that it will hear the matter on October 5. The EC has given the rival factions time till September 29 to file fresh submissions on their general council members and central executive committee members as on December 5, 2016.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App