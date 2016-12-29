EC: Gujarat gram panchayat polls record 80 per cent voters’ turnout

Total number of registered voters for the polls stood at over 1.65 crore including 79.6 lakh women. Total number of registered voters for the polls stood at over 1.65 crore including 79.6 lakh women.

Over 80 per cent voters’ turnout was recorded in the polls held to elect members and sarpanchs in 8,624 gram panchayats across Gujarat, the State Election Commission (SEC) said on Wednesday. “80.12 per cent voter turnout was registered in the polls held yesterday on 8,624 village panchayats in the state. Barring a few small incidents, voting was held in a peaceful manner. Counting votes will be held tomorrow,” said a release by SEC.

As per figures shared by SEC, tribal district of Narmada clocked the highest turnout of 87.45 per cent while Bhavnagar district remained the lowest with 70.47 per cent. In the last elections, held five years back, the voter turnout was around 77 per cent. This time, around 1.20 lakh candidates were in the fray for 53,116 wards across the state, whereas 26,800 candidates contested on 8,527 seats of sarpanch.

Over 44,000 ballot boxes were used across more than 22,000 polling booths in the state. Total number of registered voters for the polls stood at over 1.65 crore including 79.6 lakh women. Due to some procedural irregularities and misprints of some ballot papers during the polling Tuesday, the SEC said re-election was being held on Wednesday on six different seats — four seats for members and two seats of sarpanch. The polling was held on these seats in Bharuch, Kheda, Panchmahals Mahisagar and Banaskantha.

With PTI inputs