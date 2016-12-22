Will act against political parties existing only for tax break: Govt

Election Commission Election Commission

FOLLOWING THE Election Commission’s decision to delist political parties that have not fought elections since 2005, Minister of State for Law P P Chaudhary on Wednesday promised “strict action” against parties that were found to be existing only for claiming tax exemptions.

As reported by The Indian Express on Wednesday, the Election Commission has decided to delist about 200 such parties and send their names to the Central Board of Direct Taxes to ascertain whether they had been availing tax exemptions that political parties are entitled to.

“We will take strict action against all those political parties that are found misusing their status for the sole purpose of claiming income-tax exemptions. We are yet to get the list. Once it comes, we will surely initiate action,” Chaudhary said.

Some of these parties are suspected to exist only for the purpose of money laundering.

“PM Narendra Modi wants a transparent government and a clean political process. He wants to ensure there is no use of black money in the elections. If parties are misusing their status then they are committing a fraud on the Constitution,” Chaudhary said.