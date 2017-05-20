‘ECI EVMs better than other countries’: 10 things EC mentioned about EVM tampering allegations

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi during a press conference on ‘EVM Challenge’ at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo) Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi during a press conference on ‘EVM Challenge’ at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo)

At a time when a section of political parties have raised doubts on the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the Election Commission on Saturday presented a live visual demo on the infallibility of the polling machines. Shortly after the visual presentation, the poll watchdog addressed an hour-long press conference where it answered media queries in detail before throwing open a challenge to political parties to try and hack the EVMs from June 3 onward. While categorically ruling out EVM tampering, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi emphatically drove home the point that manipulation at the manufacturing stage is impossible due to stringent security measures. The CEC also asserted the implausibility of changing the process through external hardware even as he revealed that the EVMs have no frequency receivers or data decoders to support technology involved with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or any such services requiring a stable internet connection.

Here are the 10 important points mentioned by the CEC on EVMs:

1.“No manipulation of EVM is possible,” and also gave an an open challenge to all political parties from June 3 to prove that machines can be manipulated. The parties need to confirm their interest on May 26 by 5 pm.”

2. “ECI EVMs are better than EVMs used in any other countries worldwide. In countries like Netherlands, Ireland and Germany EVMs are manufactured privately and have no independent verification system.”

3. Emphasising that election process is a responsibility of every Indian citizen and stakeholders, Zaidi mentioned that replacement of internal circuit of EVMs is impossible as it has strong technical features and is tamper-proof.

Read more: Election Commission throws open EVM challenge from June 3, asserts machines are tamper-proof

4. “The Election Commission would like to assure the citizens of the country that the commission won’t leave any stone unturned to maintain the credibility and integrity of the election process.”

5. “Trojan Horse cannot be inserted into EVMs since the chip on the EVM is one-time programmable. It doesn’t have a Wi-Fi chip and therefore cannot receive external signals either.”

6. “The EC’s new version of EVMs comes with self-diagnostic tamper-detection software which recognises digital signature. Hence, any alleged mishandling would be immediately detected.”

7. Zaidi also said the technology behind these EVMs is being thoroughly tested in Hyderabad and Bengaluru by noted technocrats under stringent security procedures, dismissing claims of software being imported from abroad.

Read more: Election Commission press conference: ‘Holding EVM challenge not to win or lose but to strengthen our processes’

8. “Complaints came after elections in the five states, but we did not receive any credible material information on EVM tampering from the complainants. We believe in complete transparency and have no reason to hide anything.”

9. To bring more transparency in the electoral process, the Election Commission said that all future elections will be held with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPAT) along with EVMs across polling stations.

10. Zaidi mentioned that 16.5 lakh VVPAT machines will be developed soon. 13.95 lakh ballot units, 9.3 lakh ballot control units are also under production.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now