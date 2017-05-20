Election Commission press conference Live updates: ‘Poll panel showed demos of EVMs to prove they’re infallible’

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi (File Photo) Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi (File Photo)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday demonstrated the working of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPATs) in the national capital. The poll watchdog is holding a press conference here at Vigyan Bhavan.

3:21 pm: EC believes in total transparency.

3:20 pm: All future elections will be held with VVPAT along with EVMs across polling stations,to bring in transparency, says Zaidi.

3:19 pm: EVMs have been questioned from time to time, says Zaidi.

3:18 pm: EC successfully conducted elections in 107 states and 3 Lok Sabha. Since 2007, VVPAT have been used in several polls. Introduction of EVMs in 1990 was successful.

3:17 pm: Doubts have been cast on the functionality of EVMs, commission has duly examined the complaints.

3:15 pm: The commission has been at the forefront of adopting latest tech advancements in fine tuning electoral practices, it took pioneering initiative of introducing EVMS to store votes in elections across the country

3:15 pm: The poll panel showed demos of EVM’s to prove they are infallible, says Nasim Zaidi.

A meeting was conducted by EC last week with representatives of 55 political parties to discuss the on-going debate over reliability of the voting machines. The representatives were also asked to give suggestions into how the hackathon can be conducted.

