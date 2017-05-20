Here’s how AAP countered the Election Commission’s version on EVM manipulation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo)

Refuting allegations that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be manipulated, the Election Commission on Saturday threw down the gauntlet at political parties, asking them to hack its “tamper-proof” voting machines starting June 3. Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi said, “Our EVMs have strong technological features and are tamper-proof.”

The CEC also said people who had questioned the reliability of EVMs have not yet provided any proof or credible material to support their claim. Countering this statement, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said the EC never provided the voting machines to prove his point.

Sir, u never provided the machines pl. http://t.co/fFYBxBDWl7 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 20, 2017

AAP functionary Atishi Marlena further posed a set of questions to the Election Commission, asking the polling watchdog if it will allow the party to tamper EVMs by changing motherboard. “Will the EC allow hackers to open the EVM machines to tamper them? Will they allow tools in the EVM Challenge?” she said in a series of tweets.

“Why does EC have ‘Terms and Conditions’ for the EVM Challenge? Will anyone tampering elections adhere to EC’s rules?, ” she asked. Atishi also said AAP will be meeting the EC for understanding the ‘Terms and Conditions’ of EVM Challenge.

.@AamAadmiParty has openly declared we can tamper EVMs by changing motherboard. Will EC allow this in the Challenge? #QuestionsToEC (1/n) — Atishi Marlena (@AtishiMarlena) May 20, 2017

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said there was no clarity in the Election hacking challenge, adding that a delegation from his party will meet the EC to seek clarity on the proposed challenge. He also said hacking cannot be held under guidelines. “There should be no guidelines for hacking EVMs. EVMs cannot be hacked by reciting mantras. One will need to open it… EVMs can be tampered by changing the motherboard. We showed this in the Delhi Assembly,” he told reporters.

Earlier this month, the AAP during a special session of the Delhi assembly, conducted a live demonstration on how the voting machines could be manipulated. However, the poll panel dismissed the party’s claims and responded that it was a prototype which was made to function in a ‘tampered’ manner.

Last month, sixteen opposition parties had urged the EC to adopt the old paper ballot system, saying that the alleged tampering has created trust deficit in the credibility of the voting machines. According to parties, the machines used in the recently-held assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab were tampered in a way to favour the BJP.

