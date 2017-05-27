EC responds to AAP’s charge: Never promised a ‘no-holds barred’ EVM hackathon challenge

Replying to AAP’s insistence on changing the EVM motherboard, EC said changing the internal circuit of electronic device is like changing device itself. Replying to AAP’s insistence on changing the EVM motherboard, EC said changing the internal circuit of electronic device is like changing device itself.

The Election Commission on Saturday clarified in a statement it had never made a ‘promise’ or announced anything about a ‘no-holds barred Hackathon’ when it had announced the EVM hacking challenge. In a statement to the media and responding to the Aam Aadmi Party’s claim the poll watchdog said: “About a ‘promised no-holds barred Hackathon’, its clarified that no such ‘promise’ was ever made or announced by the Commission.”

The ‘EVM Challenge’ will be held on June 3.

Replying to AAP’s insistence on changing the EVM motherboard, EC said changing the internal circuit of electronic device is like changing device itself. It also clearly specified today that the EVM Challenge will be conducted within framework of existing administrative safeguards and security protocols.

After AAP’s defeat in the Punjab assembly elections and MCD polls, it claimed that EVMs were tampered with and opted out of the challenge claiming the conditions laid down by the EC for the challenge were “unfair”. Both AAP and Congress had sought permission to work on the EVM’s motherboard, which was refused by the poll watchdog. At least 16 parties had approached the EC in April this year demanding elections be held using ballot papers until their concerns are fully addressed. They told the poll panel that the trust deficit among parties in the electronic devices is “too deep seated and pervasive”.

