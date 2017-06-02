PIL in HC seeking stay on EVM hackathon, court to deliver judgment today

The PIL was filed in view of political parties challenging the Election Commission to a hackathon to provide proof to their claims that the voting machines are rigged to favour a single party. The PIL was filed in view of political parties challenging the Election Commission to a hackathon to provide proof to their claims that the voting machines are rigged to favour a single party.

A PIL has been filed in the Uttarakhand High Court seeking a stay on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) hacking challenge organised by the Election Commission scheduled for Saturday, June 3. The implication of the court’s observations wasn’t immediately clear. A judgment is expected later this evening.

The PIL was filed in view of political parties challenging the Election Commission to a hackathon to provide proof to their claims that the voting machines are rigged to favour a single party. Seeing the BJP’s unprecedented victories across polls in the country, parties such as the NCP and the CPI (M) had planned to participate in the EC’s open hacking challenge while the AAP, who had earlier been at the forefront of the protest against EVMs, pulled out of the challenge alleging unfair rules. Responding to AAP’s allegations, the poll watchdog had clarified last week in a statement it had never made a ‘promise’ or announced anything about a ‘no-holds barred Hackathon’ when it had announced the EVM hacking challenge.

In April this year, at least 16 parties had approached the EC demanding elections be held using ballot papers until their concerns are fully addressed. They told the poll panel that the trust deficit among parties in the electronic devices is “too deep seated and pervasive”.

