EC EVM challenge: NCP only party to participate

The NCP seems to be the only party willing to participate in Election Commission’s Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) challenge on June 3, said an EC spokesperson on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress have already said that in the existing framework they won’t be participating as they want the rules changed. Meanwhile, CPI, BJD, CPI(M), RLD will observe EC’s EVM challenge, as per NDTV.
Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has accused the Election Commission of “running away from a no-holds barred hackathon”, expressed its unwillingness to take up the challenge to demonstrate that its Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be tampered with. In a letter to the poll commission, AAP said it had promised a hackathon but with “rules and regulations”. “Hackers are invited to test the security of any system, using any tools available. Such ethical hacking is to help understand loopholes, so that they can be removed in the future,” it said.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- May 26, 2017 at 8:13 pmIt's best to dercognise AAP as a political party and dismiss the delhi govt. These guys are just road side rowdies and nothing else.EC should take them to court.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 8:04 pmAapards, Mayavati, Akhilesh, Harish Rawat, Sheila Dixit , Laloo , are all running away from the challenge of Election Commission. These all should apologize now and , perhaps, E.C. should prosecute these all for criminal breach of public trust !Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 8:00 pmAAP's EVM accusations were part of the politics by accusing and abusing that AAP has practiced since it's inception. They distrust every democratic ins utions but are not wil to be examined their own governments actions. EC has rightly told them that changing motherboard of EVM is like replacing the EC's EVM with any other EVM that EC don't have any control. AAP can come up with any absurd logic even accusing the judges of the SC, the Army, the President of India and the PM. So far AAP had been given coverage by English media in-proportionate to their support base. It was just to prop up AAP as a challenger to Modi. Now this section of vested interest of media is fully exposed and most people don't trust their news. They will go down into gutter along with AAP.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 7:57 pmThey want only EMBs. Electronic Machine to Blame.Reply
- May 26, 2017 at 7:55 pmThese are rogues of fresh waters. Hit and run masters. When the challengers are challenged they back off, just like street bullies. Weldone ECReply
- Load More Comments