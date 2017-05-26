EC EVM challenge: NCP only party to participate

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has accused the Election Commission of “running away from a no-holds barred hackathon”, expressed its unwillingness to take up the challenge to demonstrate that its Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be tampered with. Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has accused the Election Commission of “running away from a no-holds barred hackathon”, expressed its unwillingness to take up the challenge to demonstrate that its Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be tampered with.

The NCP seems to be the only party willing to participate in Election Commission’s Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) challenge on June 3, said an EC spokesperson on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress have already said that in the existing framework they won’t be participating as they want the rules changed. Meanwhile, CPI, BJD, CPI(M), RLD will observe EC’s EVM challenge, as per NDTV.

Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has accused the Election Commission of “running away from a no-holds barred hackathon”, expressed its unwillingness to take up the challenge to demonstrate that its Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be tampered with. In a letter to the poll commission, AAP said it had promised a hackathon but with “rules and regulations”. “Hackers are invited to test the security of any system, using any tools available. Such ethical hacking is to help understand loopholes, so that they can be removed in the future,” it said.

