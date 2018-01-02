Election Commission directs CBDT to ‘re-evaluate’ CM Trivendra Singh Rawat’s assets

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat at the parliament. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat at the parliament. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Acting on a complaint by former Uttarakhand BJP member Raghunath Singh Negi, the Election Commission of India has asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for “revaluation” of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat’s immovable assets that he had declared in the affidavit filed for the 2017 Assembly polls.

On December 19, the EC, while referring to Negi’s complaint of October 30, directed the CBDT “for revaluation of (Rawat’s) immovable properties which have been declared in the affidavit furnished in the legislative assembly election of Uttarakhand in 2017.”

In the affidavit Rawat has mentioned that his wife owned 833.07 sqm land which was purchased in 2010 for Rs 9.56 lakh. In his complaint to the EC, Negi has accused Rawat of allegedly “misrepresenting facts” and “concealing information”. According to the estimated market value during 2010, the purchase amount for the land mentioned in the affidavit should have been at least Rs 84 lakh, the complaint states.

The complaint also mentions a parental property that the CM owns in Dehradun. According to the complaint, the current market value of the property is about Rs 3.35 crore while Rawat, in his 2017 affidavit, has valued it at only Rs 50 lakh.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Negi, who is currently associated with an Uttarakhand-based people’s collective, Jan Sangharsh Morcha, said, “He (Rawat) has not only lied about his property. In the affidavit he has also lied about his age.”

According to the affidavit filed for the 2014 bypoll from Doiwala seat, which he lost, Rawat was 54 years old. However, in the 2017 affidavit, which was filed again from Doiwala seat, he continues to be a 54-year-old.

Addressing the media on Monday, BJP minister and state government spokesperson Madan Kaushik said, “The chief minister has not deliberately tried to hide any information in the 2017 affidavit. The affidavits are available for the public and open to any scrutiny.”

