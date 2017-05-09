Election Commission rejects EVM tampering demonstration by AAP, says it was a ‘look-alike gadget’

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj showed in Delhi Assembly how an EVM can be tampered with. AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj showed in Delhi Assembly how an EVM can be tampered with.

The Election Commission on Tuesday rejected the EVM tampering claims made by the Aam Aadmi Party as its MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj demonstrated in Delhi Assembly how the voting machine can be tampered with. The EC called EVM used by Bhardwaj in Assembly a ‘look-alike gadget’ of what is used during elections.

“It is common sense that gadgets other than ECI-EVMs can be programmed to perform in a pre-determined way, but it simply cannot be implied that ECI-EVMs will behave in the same manner because they are technically secured and function under an elaborate administrative and security protocol,” the Commission said in a statement.

The “so-called” demonstration on “extraneous and duplicate gadgets” which are not owned by the EC “cannot be exploited to influence our intelligent citizens and electorate to assail or vilify the EVMs used by the Commission in its electoral process, it added.

The day-long special session of Delhi assembly also adopted a resolution appealing to President Pranab Mukherjee and Election Commission to hold elections through paper trail equipped Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). It was adopted by voice vote in the 70-member House having 66 AAP MLAs.

Talking to media after the assembly session, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that it was possible to replace the motherboard of an EVM in just 90 seconds, asking the EC to give them an original machine. “It is possible for anyone to make electronic gadget which ‘looks-like’ ECI EVM and demonstrate any magic or tampering,” news agency ANI quoted EC as saying.

AAP has attacked ruling BJP and EC in the past over possible rigging of EVMs in favour of the saffron party. Ahead of the MCD polls in Delhi, both AAP and Congress had demanded use of paper ballot or VVPAT equipped machines to ensure greater transparency.

The issue was first raised by BSP chief Mayawati after her party suffered a loss in UP Assembly polls. Meanwhile, EC has maintained from the start that these machines cannot be tampered with rubbishing all the allegations by major opposition parties.

A united Opposition led by Congress had also met President Pranab Mukherjee to apprise him about the issue demanding a probe into the matter.

