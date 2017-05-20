Election Commission throws open EVM challenge from June 3, asserts machines are tamper-proof

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi (File Photo) Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi (File Photo)

Putting to rest all speculation surrounding the tamperability of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines), Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi on Saturday reiterated that manipulation of machines at the manufacturing stage cannot be possible due to stringent security measures. “No manipulation of EVM is possible,” said Zaidi during a press conference that was called upon to ensure credibility and the authenticity of the voting machine.

Throwing an open challenge to all national and state political parties from June 3 onward to prove that the machines can be tampered with, the Election Commission stated that parties will need to confirm their interest by 5 pm on 26th May. Through this process, the Election Commission will be able to restore and enhance voters’ confidence in the EVM voting system, said Zaidi.

Asserting that improving election process is responsibility of all stakeholders, Zaidi said replacement of internal circuit of EVMs was not possible as they have strong technological features and are tamper-proof.

Targeting critics, the Chief Election Commissioner stated that people who questioned the reliability of EVMs are yet to provide any proof or credible material to support their claim. With an aim to bring in more transparency, the Election Commission said all future elections will be held with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail System (VVPAT) along with EVMs across polling stations.

Last month, sixteen opposition parties had urged the Election Commission to adopt the old paper ballot system saying that the alleged tampering has created trust deficit in the credibility of the EVMs. Parties alleged that the machines used in the recently-held assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab were tampered with and favoured the BJP.

Earlier this month, the Aam Aadmi Party had conducted a live demonstration on how the voting machines can be manipulated during a special session of the Delhi assembly. However, the poll panel responded to the development saying it was a prototype which was made to function in a ‘tampered’ manner.

