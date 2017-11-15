Election Commission bribery case: I-T seizes luxury cars worth Rs 5 crore stashed by ‘middleman’ Sukesh

Luxury car found by the income tax department in Kochi. Luxury car found by the income tax department in Kochi.

While tracking the activities of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the income tax department in Karnataka has found several high-end cars worth more than Rs 5 crore that he reportedly stashed away with an aide in Kochi following his arrest in April.

Chandrasekhar, 30, was arrested in Delhi for allegedly attempting to bribe Election Commission officials to obtain the two-leaves election symbol for an AIADMK faction led by T T V Dinakaran. He is believed to have arranged the stashing of his luxury cars when he was taken to south India by a team of seven Delhi policemen in October.

Based on information from the I-T department, Delhi Police have registered a case against the seven policemen — led by an assistant sub-inspector — who allegedly indulged Chandrasekhar while transporting him as an undertrial prisoner. The seven were accused of allowing him to have a free run by staying in luxury hotels, meeting accomplices, flying across cities and accessing his personal wealth during the fortnight he was in their custody.

On October 12, the I-T department, after tracking Chandrasekhar’s activities in south India, seized two luxury cars — a Bentley and Jaguar — along with high-end watches to which he got access during the visit with the policemen.

Luxury cars found by the income tax department in Kochi. Luxury cars found by the income tax department in Kochi.

After further investigation, the I-T department found that Chandrasekhar had entrusted a fleet of luxury vehicles to an accomplice in Kochi, identified as Navas. The probe between November 8 and 10 led the I-T department to the parking area of a property in Kochi, owned by an NRI, where six luxury cars were parked.

The I-T department has seized the vehicles — including a Porsche, Lamborghini, Rolls Royce, Range Rover, BMW, Fortuner, Prado and a Ducati motorcycle — valued at over Rs 5 crore. According to I-T officials, Navas has stated that all the cars belong to Chandrasekhar.

Cases against Chandrasekhar for cheating and fraud since 2007 have spanned Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi and Mumbai. He has been arrested several times but reportedly returned to crime each time after being released on bail by shifting cities and changing his modus operandi.

Sukesh Chandrasekar, the ‘middleman’ arrested in the Dinakaran bribery case, outside the police station in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi(Express File Photo by Tashi Tobgyal ) Sukesh Chandrasekar, the ‘middleman’ arrested in the Dinakaran bribery case, outside the police station in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi(Express File Photo by Tashi Tobgyal )

Prior to his arrest in Delhi in April, he was arrested on charges of cheating in 2007, 2009 and 2011 in Bengaluru, in 2013 in Kolkata for a case in Chennai, and in 2015 in Mumbai. There are as many as 15 cheating and fraud cases against Chandrasekhar at present. Between 2007 and 2013, there were a dozen cases against Chandrasekhar alias Balaji alias Sekar Reddy for posing as a relative of top politicians to con businessmen of as much as Rs 30 crore. According to police records, he has posed as the grandson of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, as sons of former Union minister T R Baalu, as a nephew of former Andhra CM Y S Rajashekhar Reddy and as secretary of former Karnataka CM B S Yeddyurappa in order to trick people.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App