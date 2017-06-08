Election Commission bribery case: Middleman Sukesh Chandrashekhar brought to Coimbatore court

Sukesh Chandrasekhar was arrested in Delhi last month. Sukesh Chandrasekhar was arrested in Delhi last month.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly taking money from AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran to bribe Election Commission officials in the poll symbol case, was on Thursday produced before a court here in connection with a cheating case. Sukesh, who was in Tihar jail in Delhi after his arrest in April, was brought on transit warrant by Delhi Police along with the city police.

The case against Chandrasekhar here was that he had cheated a merchant of Rs 2.40 lakh in 2010. Sukesh reportedly called Rajavelu, a kitchen equipment dealer, stating that he was speaking from the Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office and demanded Rs 2.40 lakh for sanctioning a tender he had submitted.

He received the amount from Rajavelu in instalments. Later, knowing that he was cheated, Rajavelu lodged a complaint with the cyber police, who registered cases against Sukesh and his father Chandrasekhar.

Both were arrested and let out on bail three years ago. Sukesh and his father failed to appear before the judicial magistrate court here in connection with the case on January 9, following which an arrest warrant was issued.

After Sukesh’s arrest by Delhi Police, local police contacted them and sought their help to bring him here. Delhi Police brought Sukesh by train and produced before the Magistrate, who remanded Sukesh to judicial custody till June 22.

His petition seeking bail is coming up for hearing on June 12.

