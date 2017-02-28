Election Commission bars CSO from releasing state-specific data during polls

The CSO, which released the quarterly GDP figures Tuesday, has been barred by the Election Commission from releasing any state-specific data during the ongoing assembly elections lest it should influence voting pattern. Sources in the Commission said the government had approached the the poll panel before today’s release of the data. While giving the go ahead for the release, the poll panel asked the Central Statistics Office (CSO) to ensure that no state-specific data were given out as the model code is in force since January 4 for legislative assembly polls in five states.

EC felt that state-related data could have disturbed the level playing field in favour of the ruling parties in the states where elections are in progress. India’s economy expanded by 7 per cent in the third quarter of this financial year, belying fears the note ban would severely impact economic activity.