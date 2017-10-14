Election Commission allots ‘pair of candles’ as symbol to PDF

PDF has been allotted a “pair of candles” as their party symbol by the Election Commission. (File Photo) PDF has been allotted a “pair of candles” as their party symbol by the Election Commission. (File Photo)

The People’s Democratic Front (PDF) has been allotted a “pair of candles” as their party symbol by the Election Commission. The president of the newfound party, I Marbaniang, said the poll body has accepted the registration of the PDF and allotted candles as its symbol on October 3.

The party, formed last year, was informed about the allotment on October 9, he said at the unveiling of the symbol last evening. “The EC has also clarified that in constituencies where the party may not field candidates, independents can use candles as their symbol,” Marbaniang said.

PDF general secretary Auspicious Lyngdoh claimed many sitting MLAs would be joining the party in the days to come. “Several members of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Councils have already joined the party,” he said.

The chief executive member of Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, PN Syiem, along with Lamboklang Mylliem of the North East Socialist Democratic Party, would be joining the PDF shortly, Lyngdoh said.

Asked about their preparations for the upcoming elections, Lyngdoh said, “We are in the process of forming district committees. Once that is done, we will set up an election committee.”

Meghalaya is likely to go to polls early next year. The PDF has plans to field candidates in all the 36 constituencies in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region and a couple of seats in the Garo Hills region, he added.

