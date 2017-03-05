March 5, 2 pm top stories: RSS volunteers attacked, Sikh man shot in US

The Election Commission of India (File Photo) The Election Commission of India (File Photo)

EC makes a third push for tough anti-bribery law

The Election Commission of India, despite being rebuffed by the government twice, is determined with its demand to cancel an election in case of voter bribery. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi said, ” Cash and liquor seizures during the ongoing assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur have been over three times the volumes that were seized when these states went to polls the last time in 2012.” Read More

Three RSS volunteers allegedly attacked by CPM workers in Kozhikode

The police on Sunday said that three RSS activists have been allegedly attacked by CPI(M) workers at a village near Koyilandy. The victims were admitted to the Medical College Hospital. No one has taken responsibility and both the parties are blaming each other. Read More

Air India makes first journey around the world with all-women crew

Air India claims it became the first airline to travel around the globe with an all-women crew. The flight departed from New Delhi to San Francisco on Monday and returned back on Friday. Air India said that the Boeing 777 flight flew over the Pacific Ocean on its trip to the US, while its return journey was over the Atlantic, encircling the globe. Air India said that it has applied for an entry on the Guinness World Record, the BBC reported. Read More

US shooting: Sushma Swaraj says Sikh man out of danger, recovering in hospital

An unidentified man shot a Sikh man outside his house on Sunday in the US. The man allegedly asked the victim to ‘go back to his own country.’ External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj spoke to the victim’s father and inquired about his health. “I am sorry to know about attack on Deep Rai a US national of Indian origin. I have spoken to Sardar Harpal Singh father of the victim. He told me that his son had a bullet injury on his arm. He is out of danger and is recovering in a private hospital,” she said in a series of tweet. Read More