Election Commission action against CM’s aide, cop for allegedly influencing Rajya Sabha polls

The Election Commission (EC) has ordered action against Jharkhand Chief Minister’s advisor and a police officer for allegedly trying to influence Rajya Sabha elections in the state.

The EC, in a letter dated June 13, said it has found “a prima facie case” to proceed against Ajay Kumar and Anurag Gupta and ordered the chief secretary to initiate “departmental disciplinary action” against them for “misuse of official position, interference in elections and breach of conduct/service rules…” It has suggested the government to invoke the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 171B and 171C of the IPC, relating to bribery of voters. The EC has asked to be kept informed about the action taken.

The decision follows former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi’s complaint in which he accused Das and the BJP of in horse-trading in the run-up to the polls. Marandi, who heads the state’s main Opposition party, had released audio clips and a video that contained purported conversations to prove that Gupta and Kumar were allegedly trying to get MLA Nirmala Kumari to either vote for the BJP or abstain. The BJP had won both Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

The BJP had defended Das and questioned the tapes, but the EC has found merit in the allegations. Jharkhand government spokesperson Nidhi Khare said, “The notice has been received. The matter is being dealt with.’’

