Election a secular exercise, can’t seek votes in name of religion: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that elections will be declared void if votes were sought in the name of caste, creed, or religion. A seven-judge constitution bench, hearing a clutch of petitions in the 1996 Hindutva case, where an earlier apex court bench observed that Hinduism is a way of life, ruled 4:3 in the case.

Saying that election is a secular exercise and thereby due process should be followed, the bench said that the candidate would be disqualified if he/she was found violating its order. It further added that the relationship between man and God is an individual choice and the state is forbidden to interfere in such an activity.



