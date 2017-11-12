Elderly woman dies in hospital, suspension of health insurance scheme blamed

A 60-year-old woman beneficiary of the Uttarakhand government’s health insurance scheme died in a private hospital on Saturday. (File) A 60-year-old woman beneficiary of the Uttarakhand government’s health insurance scheme died in a private hospital on Saturday. (File)

A 60-year-old woman beneficiary of the Mukhyamantri Swasthya Bima Yojana died in a private hospital in Dehradun on Saturday, two days after the Uttarakhand government suspended the scheme. Kamla Devi was admitted to the ICU of the private hospital in Dehradun on Thursday. The same afternoon, the state government suspended the health insurance scheme.

On Friday Kamla was shifted to the general ward where she died on Saturday, chairperson of the hospital Ravindra Gujjar said.

Gujjar said Kamla was shifted to the general ward after the doctors deemed it fit. He said the death had nothing to do with the suspension of the scheme.

But Kamla’s daughter Mamta filed an FIR in a Dehradun police station on Saturday, alleging “negligence” by the hospital.

The scheme was launched by the former Congress government in April 2016 and it provided cover of upto Rs 1.75 lakh to beneficiaries. The Congress has been crying “vendetta” due to the “sudden suspension of the scheme”, which, according to Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana, has “affected at least three lakh “poor” people across the state. Dhasmana said: “The hospital authorities have been saying that she (Kamla) was shifted to the general ward because she wasn’t critical. If she wasn’t critical then how come she died within a day of being shifted out of the ICU. It is clear that she was shifted out because she was no more a beneficiary of the health insurance scheme.”

Dehradun chief medical officer Y. S. Thapliyal said, “Once we receive a copy of the FIR, we’ll set up a search committee to study the cause of her death and whether the (concerned private) hospital was responsible for it.” He confirmed that Kamla was shifted to the general ward a day after the suspension of the scheme.

State secretary (health) Pankaj Pandey said: “The private company which was providing the health insurance under MSBY suddenly withdrew its services. It was already working on a three-month extension (after ending of the one-year contract). We will issue a fresh bid in the coming week and the services are expected to restart within three weeks.”

