Elaborate security in Rajasthan ahead of Independence Day celebrations

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Independence Day celebrations in Rajasthan tomorrow. All the district SPs have been alerted and asked to ensure foolproof security arrangement in view of the Independence Day, a senior official said. “Adequate security arrangements are well in place. All hotels and public places are being thoroughly checked since the last four days to check any suspicious activity,”according to IG Law and order B L Meena.

Another official said that Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and additional policemen have been deployed in the city, including in and around SMS stadium where the state-level independence day function will take place. Sensitive areas are being provided additional security. Vigil at the Indo-Pak border has also been intensified by the Border Security Force on the Indo-Pak border. BSF IG Anil Paliwal said that the BSF men are conducting intense vigil and patrolling along the border area. The desert state’s four districts namely Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner and Sriganganagar share border with Pakistan.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and others have extended greetings for the Independence day. In her message, Raje said that providing equal opportunities to all sections of the society including the backward, women, poor, farmers and labourers will be the real tribute to those freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifices for the independence.

