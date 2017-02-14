Ela Bhatt pitches for more women participation in governance

Ela Bhatt. Ela Bhatt.

More women should participate in running of the country, said Ela Bhatt, founder Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith and chairperson of Sabarmati Ashram Trust, while speaking at the three-day National Women’s Parliament in Amravati, that ended Sunday. The National Women’s Parliament is an initiative of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing.

“We know that women are voting in greater and greater numbers in India today, and yet, only 11 per cent of our representatives in Parliament are women. When 48 per cent of India’s population is female, shouldn’t 48 per cent of the running of our country be in the hands of women? India has seen woman prime minister and chief ministers and that is no small achievement, but that is not enough.We need more women to participate in the running of our country, at every level of the government,” said Bhatt, on Friday.