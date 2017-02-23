Eknath Khadse denies knowledge of Bhosari MIDC land sale

Former Maharashtra revenue minister Eknath Khadse. (File Photo) Former Maharashtra revenue minister Eknath Khadse. (File Photo)

FORMER REVENUE Minister Eknath Khadse has made a U-turn from his earlier stance on the controversial Bhosari MIDC land sale issue, claiming complete ignorance about any such deal. Khadse deposed for cross-examination for at least five hours before the committee here on Wednesday. He was cross-examined by MIDC lawyer Chandrashekhar Jaltare, who cited two reports in The Indian Express on May 24 and 30 last year to counter Khadse’s new position.

“I cited the two reports, where Khadse has spoken in details about the deal. But today, he steadfastly kept on denying any knowledge of the deal. This was in complete contrast to what he has said earlier before the committee. Earlier, he had claimed that there was nothing malafide and illegal in the deal,” Jaltare told The Indian Express.

“Khadse also said today that he came to know about the deal on June 5, 2016. We asked him how he could know about it on a day after his resignation prompted by the controversy over the issue. To all such questions, he only kept saying he didn’t know anything,” Jaltare added.

Khadse’s lawyer M G Bhangde told mediapersons that his client had no link to the land transaction and that he had not purchased the land.

Speaking to media, Khadse said that he would speak about the issue after all formalities were completed and that he had presented his facts before the committee.

Jaltare has completed his cross-examination. The committee will now pose questions to Khadse in the next hearing on February 27.